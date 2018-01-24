JR Smith Says He'd Accept Bench Role for Cavaliers Amid Team's Struggles

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith pulls his jersey over his head after the Indiana Pacers defeated Cleveland, 97-95, in an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Cavaliers search for answers to break out of their current malaise, JR Smith would be willing to take on a different role for the team.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Smith said after Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs he'd accept a role off the bench. 

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said after the Spurs game he was "going to make a change" in their lineup, per McMenamin

Lue didn't offer specifics of what the changes might be, but the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions are spiraling with 10 losses in their last 13 games. 

Before the season started, when Dwyane Wade was in the starting lineup, Smith didn't seem happy to be coming off the bench. 

"We talked about it," Smith told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "It wasn't the most positive conversation, but we talked about it and we'll get through it together."

Lue put Smith back in the starting lineup after three games. The 32-year-old is averaging a career-low 7.4 points per game this season. His 33.8 three-point shooting percentage is his worst since the 2009-10 season when he was with the Denver Nuggets. 

