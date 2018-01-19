MLS SuperDraft 2018: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

MLS SuperDraft 2018: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter ReactionJanuary 19, 2018
The first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft kicked off on Friday at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, with expansion team Los Angeles FC having the first pick.
Bob Bradley's side went for University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho, while the LA Galaxy went next and also opted to add to the defense by going for Stanford's Tomas Hilliard-Arce.
Here are the full results from the first round:
1. Los Angeles FC: Joao Moutinho, D, Akron
2. LA Galaxy: Tomas Hilliard-Arce, D, Stanford
3. Los Angeles FC: Tristan Blackmon, D, Pacific
4. FC Dallas: Francis Atuahene, M, Michigan
5. Chicago Fire: Jon Bakero, M, Wake Forest
6. Orlando City: Chris Mueller, F, Wisconsin
7. Minnesota United: Mason Toye, F, Indiana
8. New England Revolution: Brandon Bye, D, Western Michigan
9. New England Revolution: Mark Segbers, D/F, Michigan
10. Chicago Fire: Mo Adams, M, Syracuse
11. FC Dallas: Ema Twumasi, M, Wake Forest
12. San Jose Earthquakes: Paul Marie, M/D, Florida International
13. Sporting Kansas City: Eric Dick, GK, Butler
14. Atlanta United FC: Jon Gallagher, F, Notre Dame
15. Minnesota United FC: Wyatt Omsberg, D, Dartmouth
16. New York Red Bulls: Brian White, M, Duke
17. Vancouver Whitecaps: Justin Fiddes, D, Washington
18. Sporting Kansas City: Graham Smith, D, Denver
19. New York City FC: Jeff Caldwell, GK, Virginia
20. Houston Dynamo: Michael Nelson, GK, SMU
21. Columbus Crew: Ben Lundgaard, Virginia Tech
22. Seattle Sounders: Alex Roldan, M, Seattle
23. Minnesota United: Carter Manley, D, Duke
Second Round
24. Los Angeles FC: Pol Calvet Planellas, M, Pittsburgh
25. Colorado Rapids: Alan Winn, F, UNC
26. Vancouver Whitecaps: Lucas Stauffer, D, Creighton
27. Colorado Rapids: Frandtzy Pierrot, F, Coastal Carolina
28. Toronto FC: Tim Kubel, D, Louisville
29. FC Dallas: Mauro Cichero, SMU
30. San Jose Earthquakes: Danny Musovski, F, UNLV
31. New York Red Bulls: Niko Devera, D, Akron
32. Columbus Crew: Edward Opoku, M, Virginia
33. Real Salt Lake: Ricky Lopez-Espin F, Creighton
34. FC Dallas: Chris Lema, M, Georgetown
35. San Jose Earthquakes: Mohamed Thiaw, F, Louisville
36. Atlanta United FC: Oliver Shannon, M, Clemson
37. Atalanta United: Gordon Wild, F, Maryland
38. Chicago Fire: Diego Campos, M, Clemson
39. New York Red Bulls: Tom Barlow, M, Wisconsin
40. LA Galaxy: Drew Skundrich, M, Stanford
41. Minnesota United: Xavier Gomez, M, Nebraska
42. New York City FC: AJ Paterson D, Wright State
43. Houston Dynamo: Mac Steeves, F, Providence
44. Columbus Crew: Jake Rozhansky, M, Maryland
45. Seattle Sounders: Markus Fjortoft, D, Duke
46. Toronto FC: Drew Shepherd, GK, Western Michigan
MLS SuperDraft 2018 Recap and Reaction
Moutinho was the first overall pick and he is a versatile player whom Bradley can mould, according to Goal's Ives Galarcep:
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
LAFC selects Akron defender Joao Moutinho. A skilled 20-year-old defender. Smaill for a CB, some wonder if he's athletic enough to play left back, but he's a talented prospect Bob Bradley believes he can mold.2018-1-19 16:10:07
The 20-year-old can play in the centre of defence, at left-back and also potentially in midfield. His technical ability and composure on the ball are also why he is so highly rated and expected to go on and star in MLS.
Moutinho certainly seems to have impressed at Akron; he was named Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and also managed three goals and five assists.
Major League Soccer offered a look at just what Moutinho has to offer:
Major League Soccer @MLS
A look at what Joao Moutinho can do. #SuperDraft https://t.co/T4TdC8wnUP2018-1-19 16:33:43
Hilliard-Arce will help some much-needed strength to the Galaxy's back line. The centre-back is coming off a third consecutive NCAA national championship with Stanford and looked to be one of the most highly rated defenders available.
LAFC then traded up to take the third overall pick and selected another full-back, this time right-back Tristan Blackmon. It was a pretty neat move by Bradley's team, according to Galarcep:
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Loving the strategy from LAFC. In a league where good fullbacks aren't easy to find, they just added the best two fullback prospects in the draft. They will continue hitting the foreign market hard for top attacking talent.2018-1-19 16:27:30
There were plenty of other notable picks in the first round, not least Chicago Fire trading up to take Jon Bakero, the son of former Barcelona star Jose Mari Bakero. The talented midfielder scored 16 and assisted 14 with the Demon Deacons and has thoroughly impressed MLS writer Sam Stejskal:
Sam Stejskal @samstejskal
It's only been a little more than a half, but it's pretty clear that Wake Forest forward Jon Bakero is one of the best players I've seen in my years covering the Combine. Silky on the ball. Game moves slower for him than everyone else on the field.2018-1-13 18:30:22
New York Red Bulls went for Duke forward Brian White, and Seattle Sounders picked Alex Roldan, the brother of starting midfielder Cristian Roldan, who was quick to give his reaction on Twitter:
Cristian Roldan⚽ @CristianRoldan
Couldn’t be more proud of @Alex_Roldan8 ! You deserve it bro. Love you 😍 https://t.co/LnSxkWB1Yr2018-1-19 18:06:09
The big news before the second round was that Chicago Fire had traded David Accam to the Philadelphia Union for $1.2 million in allocation money, per the club's Twitter account:
Chicago Fire @ChicagoFire
NEWS: #cf97 has acquired $1.2 million in Allocation Money ($900K TAM, $300K GAM) from @PhilaUnion in exchange for David Accam. All the best to @iamdavidaccam in his career. Thanks for all you gave the club over 3 seasons in Chicago 👊 https://t.co/qIzqDZF7jQ2018-1-19 18:51:32
The move is a real surprise, but also a real coup for the Union, who have spent big and will hope he can bring a much-needed boost to their attack.
It wasn't the only big-money move to take place during the draft as Atlanta United confirmed they have signed Ezequiel Barco:
Atlanta United FC @ATLUTD
Welcome aboard, @EzeBarco10. https://t.co/C3aK1DWsD02018-1-19 19:20:18
Per Avi Creditor at Sports Illustrated, Barco moves in a $15 million deal, making it a record MLS transfer.
The second round also brought some interesting picks, with LAFC taking former Barcelona B midfielder Pol Calvet Planellas with the first pick. San Jose Earthquakes picked exciting prospect Danny Musovski, while Real Salt Lake will be expecting big things from Ricky Lopez-Espin and the Houston Dynamo will be hoping Mac Steeves can fulfil the potential he showed before a knee injury two years ago.
Minnesota United look to be one of the winners of the draft by bringing in three solid picks in Toye, Manley and Omsberg, who all offer a bright future and should improve the squad. Moutinho, Blackmon and Planellas look astute picks by LAFC, while the Chicago Fire have added quality with Campos, Adams and Bakero, who could bring something special.