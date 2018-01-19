MLS SuperDraft 2018: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft kicked off on Friday at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, with expansion team Los Angeles FC having the first pick.

Bob Bradley's side went for University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho, while the LA Galaxy went next and also opted to add to the defense by going for Stanford's Tomas Hilliard-Arce.

Here are the full results from the first round:

1. Los Angeles FC: Joao Moutinho, D, Akron

2. LA Galaxy: Tomas Hilliard-Arce, D, Stanford

3. Los Angeles FC: Tristan Blackmon, D, Pacific

4. FC Dallas: Francis Atuahene, M, Michigan

5. Chicago Fire: Jon Bakero, M, Wake Forest

6. Orlando City: Chris Mueller, F, Wisconsin

7. Minnesota United: Mason Toye, F, Indiana

8. New England Revolution: Brandon Bye, D, Western Michigan

9. New England Revolution: Mark Segbers, D/F, Michigan

10. Chicago Fire: Mo Adams, M, Syracuse

11. FC Dallas: Ema Twumasi, M, Wake Forest

12. San Jose Earthquakes: Paul Marie, M/D, Florida International

13. Sporting Kansas City: Eric Dick, GK, Butler

14. Atlanta United FC: Jon Gallagher, F, Notre Dame

15. Minnesota United FC: Wyatt Omsberg, D, Dartmouth

16. New York Red Bulls: Brian White, M, Duke

17. Vancouver Whitecaps: Justin Fiddes, D, Washington

18. Sporting Kansas City: Graham Smith, D, Denver

19. New York City FC: Jeff Caldwell, GK, Virginia

20. Houston Dynamo: Michael Nelson, GK, SMU

21. Columbus Crew: Ben Lundgaard, Virginia Tech

22. Seattle Sounders: Alex Roldan, M, Seattle

23. Minnesota United: Carter Manley, D, Duke

Second Round

24. Los Angeles FC: Pol Calvet Planellas, M, Pittsburgh

25. Colorado Rapids: Alan Winn, F, UNC

26. Vancouver Whitecaps: Lucas Stauffer, D, Creighton

27. Colorado Rapids: Frandtzy Pierrot, F, Coastal Carolina

28. Toronto FC: Tim Kubel, D, Louisville

29. FC Dallas: Mauro Cichero, SMU

30. San Jose Earthquakes: Danny Musovski, F, UNLV

31. New York Red Bulls: Niko Devera, D, Akron

32. Columbus Crew: Edward Opoku, M, Virginia

33. Real Salt Lake: Ricky Lopez-Espin F, Creighton

34. FC Dallas: Chris Lema, M, Georgetown

35. San Jose Earthquakes: Mohamed Thiaw, F, Louisville

36. Atlanta United FC: Oliver Shannon, M, Clemson

37. Atalanta United: Gordon Wild, F, Maryland

38. Chicago Fire: Diego Campos, M, Clemson

39. New York Red Bulls: Tom Barlow, M, Wisconsin

40. LA Galaxy: Drew Skundrich, M, Stanford

41. Minnesota United: Xavier Gomez, M, Nebraska

42. New York City FC: AJ Paterson D, Wright State

43. Houston Dynamo: Mac Steeves, F, Providence

44. Columbus Crew: Jake Rozhansky, M, Maryland

45. Seattle Sounders: Markus Fjortoft, D, Duke

46. Toronto FC: Drew Shepherd, GK, Western Michigan

MLS SuperDraft 2018 Recap and Reaction

Moutinho was the first overall pick and he is a versatile player whom Bradley can mould, according to Goal's Ives Galarcep:

The 20-year-old can play in the centre of defence, at left-back and also potentially in midfield. His technical ability and composure on the ball are also why he is so highly rated and expected to go on and star in MLS.

Moutinho certainly seems to have impressed at Akron; he was named Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and also managed three goals and five assists.

Major League Soccer offered a look at just what Moutinho has to offer:

Hilliard-Arce will help some much-needed strength to the Galaxy's back line. The centre-back is coming off a third consecutive NCAA national championship with Stanford and looked to be one of the most highly rated defenders available.

LAFC then traded up to take the third overall pick and selected another full-back, this time right-back Tristan Blackmon. It was a pretty neat move by Bradley's team, according to Galarcep:

There were plenty of other notable picks in the first round, not least Chicago Fire trading up to take Jon Bakero, the son of former Barcelona star Jose Mari Bakero. The talented midfielder scored 16 and assisted 14 with the Demon Deacons and has thoroughly impressed MLS writer Sam Stejskal:

New York Red Bulls went for Duke forward Brian White, and Seattle Sounders picked Alex Roldan, the brother of starting midfielder Cristian Roldan, who was quick to give his reaction on Twitter:

The big news before the second round was that Chicago Fire had traded David Accam to the Philadelphia Union for $1.2 million in allocation money, per the club's Twitter account:

The move is a real surprise, but also a real coup for the Union, who have spent big and will hope he can bring a much-needed boost to their attack.

It wasn't the only big-money move to take place during the draft as Atlanta United confirmed they have signed Ezequiel Barco:

Per Avi Creditor at Sports Illustrated, Barco moves in a $15 million deal, making it a record MLS transfer.

The second round also brought some interesting picks, with LAFC taking former Barcelona B midfielder Pol Calvet Planellas with the first pick. San Jose Earthquakes picked exciting prospect Danny Musovski, while Real Salt Lake will be expecting big things from Ricky Lopez-Espin and the Houston Dynamo will be hoping Mac Steeves can fulfil the potential he showed before a knee injury two years ago.

Minnesota United look to be one of the winners of the draft by bringing in three solid picks in Toye, Manley and Omsberg, who all offer a bright future and should improve the squad. Moutinho, Blackmon and Planellas look astute picks by LAFC, while the Chicago Fire have added quality with Campos, Adams and Bakero, who could bring something special.