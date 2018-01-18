The Complete Guide to UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou

2 of 7

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Featherweight

Dan Ige (8-1) vs. Julio Arce (13-2)

Hawaii has been on a roll lately in the Octagon, and Dan Ige looks set to continue the trend.

Both of these men fought their way into the UFC via Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Ige has won more than half of his fights by submission, while Julio Arce is a better striker by some margin.

This is a closer fight than many predict it will be, and it won't go to a finish. Ige takes home the decision in a close and possibly boring fight.

Ige by decision.

Flyweight

Dustin Ortiz (17-7) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (18-2)

This is a fight between flyweights on the margins. Neither is remotely considered a contender, but in a division as Mighty Mouse-depleted as flyweight, all it takes is a couple of emphatic wins to put you right into the mix. Dustin Ortiz got just such a win in August with his 15-second knockout of Team Alpha Male's Hector Sandoval; Alexandre Pantoja is coming off consecutive wins, including his most recent over the grizzled Neil Seery.

Expect lots of scrambling here as both fighters engage in a razor-thin battle to the final bell.

Pantoja by decision.

Welterweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan (8-1) vs. Sabah Homasi (11-7)

Abdul Razak Alhassan ran off a streak of seven consecutive knockouts to start his pro career until running into a split-decision loss to Omari Akhmedov last May. The Ghanaian striker picked up where he left off with a TKO win over Sabah Homasi in December, but a weird and awkward stoppage led them here, little more than a month later, to a rematch.

Truth be told, this will look a whole lot like the last time around, except it won't be a contested stoppage.

Alhassan by KO.

Featherweight

Kyle Bochniak (7-2) vs. Brandon Davis (8-2)

This one is weird. Kyle Bochniak is likely in a loser-leaves-town fight, as he's barely scraped by in the UFC and was on the receiving end of a gifted decision against Barzola in August 2016. Brandon Davis is looking for an effective and successful UFC debut, and he will get it done.

Bochniak by decision.