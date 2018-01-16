FA Cup 2018 Results and Final Scores from Tuesday's 3rd-Round Replays

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

West Ham United survived a huge scare in the FA Cup third round as they needed extra-time to beat League One Shrewsbury Town at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Elsewhere Leicester City ended League One Fleetwood Town's FA Cup dreams with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring twice for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

The game was also notable as Iheanacho's second goal was the first to be given by VAR in English football.

There were also wins for Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Cardiff City who will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the fourth round.

Here's a look at all Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay results.

Tuesday's Results

Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Mansfield 1-4 Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United

West Ham United 1-0 Shrewsbury (aet)

Reading 3-0 Stevenage

Tuesday Recap

West Ham boss David Moyes made plenty of changes to his team for the visit of Shrewsbury, but there was still plenty of experience with Joe Hart, Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew all starting.

However, the Hammers created very little throughout, and the visitors had the best chance of the game just after the hour mark, per sports journalist Tom Allnutt:

Moyes sent on Marko Arnautovic and Mark Moble in search of a winner but could not find a breakthrough as Shrewsbury forced extra-time.

The Telegraph's Matt Law said Hammers' fans were not impressed:

With penalties looming, West Ham finally made the breakthrough as Reece Burke fired home his first-ever Hammers goal with a sweet strike that went in off the crossbar.

It's still a fairly embarrassing result for West Ham, but nonetheless they are safely through to the fourth round where they will face either Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic, who replay on Wednesday.

Leicester found it tough going against League One Fleetwood despite naming a lineup featuring Riyad Mahrez, Iheanacho, Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani.

Yet the Foxes struggled to create any clear-cut chances initially with the visitors forcing goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic into a couple of good saves.

Football commentator Arlo White illustrated how Leicester were toiling in front of goal:

The hosts finally broke the deadlock just before half-time as Slimani sent a ball over the top for Iheanacho, and he took a touch before racing through on goal and finishing clinically.

Opta showed how the striker has a good record in the FA Cup:

Iheanacho then had a goal chalked off in the second half, after the ball had gone out of play in the buildup, before grabbing his second to make the tie safe.

The striker was slipped in by Mahrez and finished calmly, and although it was originally given as offside, the goal was eventually given after referee Jon Moss consulted with the VAR.

Henry Winter at The Times said the technology worked perfectly:

Leicester will now head to League One Peterborough United in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Cardiff will host Manchester City next after they saw off Mansfield Town. The hosts did, however, welcome a special guest for the tie, as shown by the club's chief executive officer Carolyn Radford:

The visitors went ahead through Bruno Ecuele Manga, but their lead lasted just a minute before Hayden White crossed for Danny Rose to fire home.

However, the Championship side took control after the break as two goals from Junior Hoilett and an Anthony Pilkington strike secured a comfortable win.

Sheffield Wednesday booked their spot in the fourth round with victory over Carlisle United.

Marco Matias opened the scoring after just 28 minutes, as shown by Match of the Day:

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu then added the second after the break, firing low into the bottom corner. Sports journalist George Smith was impressed with the finish:

Wednesday will now play Reading in the fourth round after they beat League Two Stevenage at the Madejski Stadium, thanks to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's hat-trick.

The two teams lined up in similar colours, which made for a kit clash, per sports reporter Ian Baker:

Both teams struggled in a poor first half, but the hosts did manage to break the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Bodvarsson volleyed home at the far post.

The Icelander then all but secured victory just minutes before half-time with a diving header that went in off the post.

Commentator Chris Wise was impressed with his effort but not the game itself:

Meanwhile, Reading confirmed they had changed their kit at the break:

The evening then got even better for Bodvarsson as he tapped home his third for his first hat-trick in English football.