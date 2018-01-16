FA Cup 2018 Results and Final Scores from Tuesday's 3rd-Round Replays

FA Cup 2018 Results and Final Scores from Tuesday's 3rd-Round ReplaysJanuary 16, 2018
West Ham United survived a huge scare in the FA Cup third round as they needed extra-time to beat League One Shrewsbury Town at the London Stadium on Tuesday.
Elsewhere Leicester City ended League One Fleetwood Town's FA Cup dreams with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring twice for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
The game was also notable as Iheanacho's second goal was the first to be given by VAR in English football.
There were also wins for Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Cardiff City who will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the fourth round.
Here's a look at all Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay results.
Tuesday's Results
Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town
Mansfield 1-4 Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United
West Ham United 1-0 Shrewsbury (aet)
Reading 3-0 Stevenage
Tuesday Recap
West Ham boss David Moyes made plenty of changes to his team for the visit of Shrewsbury, but there was still plenty of experience with Joe Hart, Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew all starting.
However, the Hammers created very little throughout, and the visitors had the best chance of the game just after the hour mark, per sports journalist Tom Allnutt:
Tom Allnutt @tomallnuttPA
Big Shrewsbury chance. Stefan Payne goes through 1on1 but Joe Hart makes the save. Best chance of the game *by far*. 0-0, 65.2018-1-16 21:10:03
Moyes sent on Marko Arnautovic and Mark Moble in search of a winner but could not find a breakthrough as Shrewsbury forced extra-time.
The Telegraph's Matt Law said Hammers' fans were not impressed:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
West Ham have been booed at half-time, full-time and half-time in extra-time so far tonight2018-1-16 22:00:26
With penalties looming, West Ham finally made the breakthrough as Reece Burke fired home his first-ever Hammers goal with a sweet strike that went in off the crossbar.
It's still a fairly embarrassing result for West Ham, but nonetheless they are safely through to the fourth round where they will face either Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic, who replay on Wednesday.
Leicester found it tough going against League One Fleetwood despite naming a lineup featuring Riyad Mahrez, Iheanacho, Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani.
Yet the Foxes struggled to create any clear-cut chances initially with the visitors forcing goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic into a couple of good saves.
Football commentator Arlo White illustrated how Leicester were toiling in front of goal:
Arlo White @arlowhite
130 mins into this FA Cup 3rd round tie and #LCFC still haven’t had a shot on target against League one Fleetwood.2018-1-16 20:27:47
The hosts finally broke the deadlock just before half-time as Slimani sent a ball over the top for Iheanacho, and he took a touch before racing through on goal and finishing clinically.
Opta showed how the striker has a good record in the FA Cup:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
6 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored six goals in eight appearances in the FA Cup, however this was his first as a Leicester player. Opportunity.2018-1-16 20:39:29
Iheanacho then had a goal chalked off in the second half, after the ball had gone out of play in the buildup, before grabbing his second to make the tie safe.
The striker was slipped in by Mahrez and finished calmly, and although it was originally given as offside, the goal was eventually given after referee Jon Moss consulted with the VAR.
Henry Winter at The Times said the technology worked perfectly:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
VAR worked perfectly there. Still issues to be ironed out, speeding up/informing fans better, but that historic Iheanacho goal will quell many of the doubts.2018-1-16 21:27:26
Leicester will now head to League One Peterborough United in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Cardiff will host Manchester City next after they saw off Mansfield Town. The hosts did, however, welcome a special guest for the tie, as shown by the club's chief executive officer Carolyn Radford:
Carolyn Radford @CarolynRadford
We have a legend in the house!! #pep COYS!! 💛💙 https://t.co/iXKC80V8982018-1-16 20:03:42
The visitors went ahead through Bruno Ecuele Manga, but their lead lasted just a minute before Hayden White crossed for Danny Rose to fire home.
However, the Championship side took control after the break as two goals from Junior Hoilett and an Anthony Pilkington strike secured a comfortable win.
Sheffield Wednesday booked their spot in the fourth round with victory over Carlisle United.
Marco Matias opened the scoring after just 28 minutes, as shown by Match of the Day:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
It looks like they can do it on a cold, rainy night in Sheffield! @swfc have taken the lead against Carlisle. Marco Matias leathering the first goal of the night into the net! #BBCFACup https://t.co/D6Hqi0DYQh2018-1-16 20:21:52
Striker Atdhe Nuhiu then added the second after the break, firing low into the bottom corner. Sports journalist George Smith was impressed with the finish:
George Smith @Georgeswfcsmith
Atdhe Nuhiu doubles the Owls' lead with a brilliant, composed finish. He got the better of Gary Liddle and Tom Parkes before bending a low shot into the far corner. Great goal. 2-0. #SWFC2018-1-16 21:11:07
Wednesday will now play Reading in the fourth round after they beat League Two Stevenage at the Madejski Stadium, thanks to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's hat-trick.
The two teams lined up in similar colours, which made for a kit clash, per sports reporter Ian Baker:
Ian Baker @ianbakersport
Not sure which team is which. https://t.co/fGZS8HYuOQ2018-1-16 20:00:06
Both teams struggled in a poor first half, but the hosts did manage to break the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Bodvarsson volleyed home at the far post.
The Icelander then all but secured victory just minutes before half-time with a diving header that went in off the post.
Commentator Chris Wise was impressed with his effort but not the game itself:
Chris Wise @chriswisey
Should particularly note Bodvarsson's second goal for Reading. Outstanding diving header. https://t.co/6fTkIKUdI72018-1-16 20:57:01
Meanwhile, Reading confirmed they had changed their kit at the break:
Reading FC @ReadingFC
We have a change at half-time...it's the kit! Reading are warming up for the second half in orange shirts after a clear kit clash caused issues in the first half. Kit men having to earn their crust!2018-1-16 21:03:32
The evening then got even better for Bodvarsson as he tapped home his third for his first hat-trick in English football.
