Garry Monk, Middlesbrough Part Ways After Less Than 7 Months

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Garry Monk, manager of Middlesbrough looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Middlesbrough at The Den on December 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Garry Monk has left Middlesbrough after less than seven months in charge. The Championship club confirmed they parted ways with the manager in an official statement on Twitter.

Monk only took over in June, shortly after stepping down as manager of Leeds United. The 38-year-old's last game in charge saw Boro win, as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Academy chief Craig Liddle will assume charge until a replacement is hired, per Sky Sports News. His first game in charge will be a home fixture against struggling Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

Liddle will be in charge while the search for Monk's successor takes place.
Liddle will be in charge while the search for Monk's successor takes place.Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Despite the victory, Middlesbrough remain outside the playoff places, albeit by only three points. The club was relegated from the Premier League last season and expected Monk to lead a quick return to England's top flight.

However, the former Swansea City boss had overseen a run of four defeats in Boro's previous six matches before the trip to Sheffield. Monk managed just 10 wins during his brief time in charge and must now face an uncertain future just two days before Christmas.

While the young manager will think about ways of repairing his stock, Boro will focus on making their experience and quality count in the race for the playoffs.

