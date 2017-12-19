Cristiano Ronaldo to Build Children's Hospital in Chile by 2020

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to fund the construction of a children's hospital in Santiago, Chile, according to his lawyers.

In a statement from New York-based law firm Brafman & Associates (h/t FourFourTwo), it's noted the pediatrics facility will be finished before the year 2020. Italian businessman Alessandro Proto will also support the construction.

"Cristiano, up to now the only player in the history to have won the The Best FIFA Award for the best player in the world, and Alessandro is very happy with this initiative," the bulletin continued.

As Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC noted, the facility in Chile is one of a number of children's hospitals Ronaldo and Porto are set to build across South America.

Ronaldo, regarded by many as the best player in the world, is heavily involved in different types of charity work. He posted the following message on social media encouraging followers to donate to a donor cause recently:

Per Garcia, Ronaldo himself has donated blood regularly, while he's an ambassador for Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision too.

Earlier this year, the Real Madrid forward also raised £600,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation when he sold the 2013 Ballon D'Or trophy he won. In 2015, Ronaldo was also named as the world's most charitable athlete.

Earlier in the year, Forbes named Ronaldo as the highest-earning athlete in world, with an annual income estimated at $93 million (£70 million).