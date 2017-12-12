Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says UFC Approached Him About Comeback in Live-Stream Rant

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. left boxing on a high note when he sent Conor McGregor packing via unanimous decision on Aug. 26, but he recently suggested (via Boxing News and Views) that he could rake in a substantial sum if he switched gears and pursued a UFC career.

Appearing in a live stream on Instagram (warning: post contains profanity), Mayweather disclosed a 10-figure payday could be in the cards:



"You already know I'm a money-getting motherf--ker. I'm Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back to the UFC. If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, and you motherf--kers love me, and I love you motherf--kers."

That's a tantalizing proposition in theory.

However, it's hard to envision a fighter like Mayweather, who has long boasted about his unblemished record, toying with the unknown of the Octagon—even if the money at stake is massive.

There have been rumblings of Mayweather potentially considering one more boxing match, even though he made a firm declaration that he wouldn't re-enter the ring after improving to 50-0 with a win over McGregor in August.

On Nov. 27, TMZ Sports reported the 40-year-old "has been telling people close to him that he's considering a 51st fight—and he's been training like a maniac in the gym," although there has yet to be any "official movement" on that front.