Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Cardinals to Meet with Star's Reps in LA

The St. Louis Cardinals are the latest team to meet with representatives for Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton as trade rumors swirl around the 2017 National League MVP.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, Cardinals officials are in Los Angeles to meet with Stanton.

Morosi clarified the meeting is with Stanton's representatives, and won't necessarily include Stanton.

The Cardinals' meeting with Stanton's representatives comes one day after Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported the San Francisco Giants talked with the four-time All-Star's camp.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Giants' meeting was specifically to determine if Stanton would be willing to waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to the team.

The Cardinals and Giants are two of the teams heavily linked to Stanton in trade rumblings this offseason. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported on Nov. 17 the Giants already made their offer to the Marlins, with the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox expected to make an offer.

Morosi reported on Nov. 19 that St. Louis made a formal trade offer for Stanton.

With the Marlins under new ownership, Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported the team hopes to bring its payroll down to $90 million, and will use Stanton, second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Martin Prado as trade bait.

Stanton has 10 years and $295 million remaining on the 13-year deal he signed in November 2014, per Spotrac. The 28-year-old set career highs with 59 home runs, 132 RBI and a .631 slugging percentage in 2017.