Scott Frost Reportedly Considered for Florida Head Coaching Vacancy

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Representatives for UCF head coach Scott Frost are reportedly set to meet with the University of Florida about the Gators' head coaching vacancy.

On Friday, Mark Schlabach and Edward Aschoff of ESPN.com reported Florida is looking into alternative options in case former University of Oregon and Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly selects UCLA, with his decision expected in the "coming days."

Frost served as a wide receivers coach under Kelly with the Ducks from 2009 through 2012. He then spent three years as the program's offensive coordinator after Kelly made the NFL jump before taking over the UCF program in 2016.

The 42-year-old Nebraska native guided the Knights to a 6-7 mark during his first year in charge. There's been massive improvement in his second season, however, with the team sporting a 10-0 mark heading into Friday's clash with South Florida.

Last week, Frost downplayed speculation he was in contention to take over at the University of Nebraska, his alma mater.

"That's just totally false," Frost told reporters. "I haven't paid attention to all these whirlwind rumors and everything and I'm not going to. I've got an unbelievable team and I'm going to coach them. I can promise you that no decision has been made about anything."

Talk surrounding his status figures to intensify again if Kelly does choose the Bruins. Colin Cowherd‏ of Fox Sports reported those sides are "getting close" to an agreement.

Schlabach and Aschoff listed Dan Mullen (Mississippi State), Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia), Mike Leach (Washington State) and Willie Taggart (Oregon) as other potential options for the Gators.