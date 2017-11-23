Shohei Ohtani a Top Target for Seattle Mariners, GM Jerry Dipoto Says

Masterpress/Getty Images

Count the Seattle Mariners among the teams that will aggressively pursue two-way Japanese stud Shohei Ohtani once he's posted next week.

On his podcast, The Wheelhouse with Jerry Dipoto, Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto disclosed Wednesday the Mariners plan to make every effort to sign Ohtani.

"We have spent most of the past year preparing for this moment," Dipoto said, according to MLB.com's Greg Johns. "Whether it's written presentations, something aesthetic for him to touch and feel ... we've put together a film on the merits of Seattle and the Mariners. And we're hopeful at some point we get to sit down in the same room."

Dipoto added he thinks the franchise's connection to several prolific Japanese players, including Ichiro Suzuki, could help the Mariners in their recruitment of the 23-year-old.

"The history of the Japanese player in Seattle has been so celebrated and some of the greatest players in our franchise's history have been from Japan," Dipoto said. "There is an attraction there. There has to be, for a player who is as respectful of those who came before him as Shohei Ohtani appears to be."

If there's a roadblock for the Mariners, it's that they only have $1.5 million available in international signing bonus money available to offer Ohtani, according to the Associated Press' Ronald Blum.

Conversely, the Texas Rangers ($3.5 million), New York Yankees ($3.25 million) and Minnesota Twins ($3.24 million) all have far more free cash flow at their disposal.

It also doesn't help that "many Yankee competitors are now viewing them as the supreme favorite," according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

That said, Dipoto made it clear he would make every attempt to free up monetary resources if it means the Mariners will have a better shot at landing the power-hitting lefty who has also flashed promise as a fireball-throwing right-handed pitcher.

"We're not going to leave a stone unturned in the efforts to do it again if the opportunity arises," Dipoto said. "We'll be responsible in how we do it, but we understand this is a one-time buying opportunity and you have to be prepared."

Once MLB owners approve new posting guidelines that were tentatively agreed upon Tuesday, Ohtani will have 21 days to sign with a new team, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.