WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Triple H, Daniel Bryan and More

Credit: WWE.com

Triple H returned at Survivor Series and led Team Raw to a monumental victory over Team SmackDown, though not without controversy. After dropping general manager Kurt Angle with a Pedigree Sunday night, the rumor mill is running wild about future plans for The Game's return to the squared circle.

Could it possibly involve SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan?

It may if a new report is accurate.

And at TakeOver: WarGames, Drew McIntyre suffered a suspected torn biceps. Was his NXT Championship loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas always the plan, or was it a last-minute decision made upon the realization of a significant injury?

Plans for Triple H's Return

Triple H may have just returned to WWE television, but according to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats), The Game already has two potential, high-profile main events lined up.

"In line with what we saw on Raw Monday, Wrestling Observer Radio discussed Kurt Angle vs. Triple H as a Royal Rumble match with The Game facing Braun Strowman at WrestleMania."

Survivor Series set the stage for both of those matches, as it should. In order to create the impression that the November pay-per-view is can't-miss television, the company should use it to propel talent forward and set up the rivalries that will carry over into the new year.

Angle vs. Triple H is a logical one given the history between the two. Not only is there destined to be a struggle for power, there is also the love triangle involving Stephanie McMahon and that sordid backstory at play as well.

The Strowman feud is an interesting one because, on the surface, one would not immediately think they would work well together. Late in his career, Triple H has made a habit of attempting to deliver epic wrestling matches.

It rarely works and fails to live up to expectations on grand stages. Strowman, on the other hand, is an expert brawler whose best work has been in wild and chaotic bouts. Triple H would have to rediscover his inner-street fighter in order to get the absolute most out of The Monster Among Men.

With that said, both are intriguing matches that should draw great interest from the WWE Universe as long as WWE Creative holds up its end of the bargain.

McMahon Family Melodrama and Daniel Bryan

Perhaps contradicting the Wrestling Observer Radio report is Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats' report that Angle and Triple H will be involved in a high-profile feud incorporating the McMahon family at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

"It’s not certain what the matches will be yet, but a program with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on one side and Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle on the other will play a big role in WrestleMania 34."

That proposed idea would not be out of the ordinary. It makes sense within the context of the story told to this point. The next line from Ortman is what makes the report so interesting.

"Expect both sides to try and recruit Daniel Bryan."

The involvement of Bryan is most intriguing because it almost insinuates a heel turn.

Common sense says he would never align himself with The Authority, but we have seen Bryan disagree with the manner in which Shane McMahon handled the under siege attack of Raw. He has grown more frustrated by the week and has not necessarily been as buddy-buddy with the SmackDown commissioner as he was before.

Could the program lead to a monumental shift in attitude for Bryan and, more importantly, necessitate a return to the ring?

That is jumping the gun a bit, but the idea that Bryan may somehow be involved opens up a wealth of options for WWE Creative and as a result, creates a much more interesting product.

Was Andrade "Cien" Almas' Title Victory Planned?

The potential torn biceps suffered by Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames has some fans thinking Andrade "Cien" Almas' NXT Championship win over the Scot was not the original plan. Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats) cleared things up.

"Despite Drew McIntyre’s injury, Wrestling Observer Radio says Andrade “Cien” Almas’ NXT title win happened as scripted at TakeOver: WarGames."

To some, Almas' win was so out of left field that it could not possibly have been planned. The fact of the matter is, Almas' title victory was the culmination of a story that has played out throughout the majority of 2017.

It was a redemption story, one that ended with him accepting the assistance of Zelina Vega and riding a wave of momentum to the top prize the brand has to offer.

In that way, the title match at Saturday's show was less about McIntyre and more about Almas, who completed his journey and now stands atop NXT.