Philadelphia Marathon 2017: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Race Details

Joseph Kaczmarek/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles may be on a bye week this weekend, but that doesn't mean the city isn't buzzing with sporting events as the 2017 Philadelphia Marathon takes place this Sunday, with the half-marathon, the Rothman 8k and the Kids Fun Run happening the day before on Saturday.

The wheelchair and handcycle division kicks things off at 6:55 a.m., with runners and walkers following suit shortly afterward at 7 a.m.

If it's not broke, don't fix it. And that's the motto behind the marathon's route this year which will be the same as it was in 2016, starting at the top of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall.

The official Twitter account of the Philadelphia Marathon tweeted out a picture of the course map below:

For a more in-depth look at the course map, check it out here.

As for road closures, the following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, per CBS Philly.

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Streets 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Streets 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Streets 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets

Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street

6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets

5th Street from Chestnut to Race

South Penn Square

Juniper from Chestnut to Market

John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets

15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets

16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th Streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets

to Locust Streets Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets

13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestunt Street

to Street Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets

34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.

Ave. Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.

Ave., 40th to 33rd St. 33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore

to C.B. Moore Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

On Sunday for the actual marathon, the city of Philadelphia will implement "no-parking" regulations on all vehicles on the race route. Those vehicles violating the regulations will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m., per CBS Philly.

Here are the road closures for Sunday:

18 th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Street, from Arch to Streets 19 th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Street, from Arch to Streets 20 th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

Street, from Arch to Streets 21 st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets 22 nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22 nd to 16 th Streets

to 16 Streets Arch Street, between 16 th to 3 rd Streets

to 3 Streets 4 th Street, between Arch to Vine Streets

Street, between Arch to Vine Streets Race Street, from 6 th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Street to Columbus Boulevard Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7 th Streets

Streets 6 th Street, from Bainbridge to Market Streets

Street, from to Market Streets Chestnut Street, from 6 th to 34 th Streets

to 34 Streets 34 th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Street, Chestnut Street to Avenue Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

Drive, from Avenue to South Concourse Drive South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives

to West Memorial Hall Drives West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Foundtain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

Avenue Black Road

Martin Luther King Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Avenue Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane

Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway, from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contrary to popular belief, marathons aren't just for the runners. Many fans and onlookers enjoy the experience of watching others race and cheering them on to finish the 26.2 mile trek.

In a city known for its passionate sports fans, cheer zones will be made along the route for anyone to cheer on a family member, friend or a perfect stranger during the race.



For more information on the marathon's cheer zones, you can find that here.

If you're struggling to get around the city because of the marathon and can't drive with certain streets blocked off, SEPTA provided a full list of all the trolley and bus routes that will be detoured during the weekend which can be found here.

All information regarding the marathon can be found at PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.