Philadelphia Marathon 2017: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Race Details

Philadelphia Marathon 2017: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Race DetailsNovember 17, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles may be on a bye week this weekend, but that doesn't mean the city isn't buzzing with sporting events as the 2017 Philadelphia Marathon takes place this Sunday, with the half-marathon, the Rothman 8k and the Kids Fun Run happening the day before on Saturday.
The wheelchair and handcycle division kicks things off at 6:55 a.m., with runners and walkers following suit shortly afterward at 7 a.m.
If it's not broke, don't fix it. And that's the motto behind the marathon's route this year which will be the same as it was in 2016, starting at the top of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall.
The official Twitter account of the Philadelphia Marathon tweeted out a picture of the course map below:
PhiladelphiaMarathon @Philly_Marathon
Check out the new half marathon course map! Plenty of running in the city & by historic locations like the Liberty Bell. #PhillyMarathon https://t.co/xeZd5kazQY2017-6-14 17:42:49
For a more in-depth look at the course map, check it out here.
As for road closures, the following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, per CBS Philly.
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets
- Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street
- 6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street from Chestnut to Race
- South Penn Square
- Juniper from Chestnut to Market
- John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets
- 15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets
- 16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets
- Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets
- 13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestunt Street
- Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets
- 34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.
- Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.
- 33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
On Sunday for the actual marathon, the city of Philadelphia will implement "no-parking" regulations on all vehicles on the race route. Those vehicles violating the regulations will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m., per CBS Philly.
Here are the road closures for Sunday:
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets
- 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th Streets
- Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd Streets
- 4th Street, between Arch to Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market Streets
- Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th Streets
- 34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives
- West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Foundtain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- Black Road
- Martin Luther King Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane
Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway, from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contrary to popular belief, marathons aren't just for the runners. Many fans and onlookers enjoy the experience of watching others race and cheering them on to finish the 26.2 mile trek.
In a city known for its passionate sports fans, cheer zones will be made along the route for anyone to cheer on a family member, friend or a perfect stranger during the race.
For more information on the marathon's cheer zones, you can find that here.
If you're struggling to get around the city because of the marathon and can't drive with certain streets blocked off, SEPTA provided a full list of all the trolley and bus routes that will be detoured during the weekend which can be found here.
All information regarding the marathon can be found at PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.