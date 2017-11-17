UFC Fight Night 121 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC continues its race to the end of 2017 when it brings the Octagon to the Land Down Under this Saturday, November 18, for UFC Fight Night 121. The card features a strong Australian presence, with six nationals populating the show's main card.

Aussies Bec Rawlings and Jessica-Rose Clark will battle it out in the co-main event. Rawlings enters the bout coming off a pair of losses, putting her in a desperate need of a victory. Promotional newcomer Clark brings a 7-4 pro record into her debut and will look to make an early impression on fans by forcing a surprising result.

The main event pits heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura head-to-head. Werdum, a former champion, is looking to build off an October win over Walt Harris to reinvigorate his championship prospects.

Tybura, meanwhile, enters the fray riding a three-fight win streak, looking to cement himself as a divisional contender.

The UFC Fight Night 121 main card looks like this:

Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura

Bec Rawlings vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Tim Means vs. Belal Muhammad

Jake Matthews vs. Bojan Velickovic

Elias Theodorou vs. Daniel Kelly

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Shane Young

As usual, the Bleacher Report picks team has graciously provided you with insight and prognostications. Read on for calls from Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and Craig Amos.