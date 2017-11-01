The Rock Calls Out Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Says Roman Reigns Needs Foot in 'Ass'

Credit: WWE.com

The Rock planted the seeds for a possible match with his cousin Roman Reigns during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con this past weekend.

The 10-time world champion said he'd enjoy wrestling Triple H or Brock Lesnar were he to return to a WWE ring. He added that he'd want to take on Reigns, whom he called "a guy that actually just needs my foot in his ass," per Wrestling Inc's Doric Sam.

Reigns expressed a desire to face off with The Rock in an interview with the Mirror's Neil Docking earlier this month:

"But at the end of the day, I know it's a money match. And I'm the guy who is still in the ring, so if someone who isn't in the ring every single night wants to come back in the ring, we now call it my yard, so he is going to have to come to me and then we'll go from there. It won't go down anywhere other than a WWE ring, that's all I'm saying. If he wants to get it, then I'm not stepping back for anybody."

Having become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, The Rock hasn't wrestled for WWE since WrestleMania 32, and that was an unscheduled throwaway match where he was in the ring for six seconds before beating Erick Rowan.

Were his schedule to open up and allow him to appear in a match at WrestleMania again, Reigns would be the most logical opponent.

The Rock and Triple H crossed paths numerous times during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Although WWE seemingly teased a clash between the two when The Rock returned for an episode of SmackDown in 2014, it's hard to see how The Rock vs. Triple H would be the best use of either star.

The same goes for Lesnar. His and The Rock's respective in-ring careers didn't overlap too much, but Lesnar famously beat The Rock to become the youngest WWE champion at SummerSlam 2002.

Reigns and The Rock, on the other hand, not only have the built-in dynamic from their familial bond but also haven't wrestled one another. The Rock vs. Reigns is one of the few dream matches WWE has left in which it can pit a Hall of Famer against one of the biggest stars in the company.