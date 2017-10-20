    World Series 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage Guide and More Known Info

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dodgers advance to the 2017 World Series. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the World Series.

    After dismantling the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 Thursday night at Wrigley Field, 11-1, the Dodgers will have to wait until the conclusion of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees to determine their opponent.

    But even though the World Series isn't officially set, with the Yankees holding a 3-2 series lead heading into Friday's crucial Game 6, the game schedule of the 2017 World Series is already mapped out, with the exception of what time each game will start.

    Here's a rundown of the basic information regarding the World Series:

            

    2017 World Series Schedule

    Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24

    Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25

    Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27

    Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28

    Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 29

    Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 31

    Game 7*: Wednesday, Nov. 1

    *If necessary

    Note: Schedule information is per MLB.com. All games will be televised on Fox, with the start times to be determined.

            

    Time to celebrate...for now

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: The Los Angeles Dodgers pose after defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dodgers advance to the 2017 World Series.
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Dodgers beat the Cubs on Thursday to clinch their first National League pennant in 29 years, so it's understandable that the team and its fanbase are living in the moment for the next day or two to let the weight of the occasion sink in.

    However, the Dodgers know that they still need four more wins if they really want to throw the biggest party Los Angeles has seen in quite some time. 

    The World Series starts on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with the first two games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. That part we know. We also know that the Dodgers have some history with the Yankees.

    The Dodgers have played the Yankees a total of 11 times in the World Series, last meeting in 1981. For the most part, New York has had its way with the Dodgers under the spotlight, winning eight of the 11 matchups compared to the Dodgers' three titles.

    For the casual fan, and for those interested in TV ratings, Dodgers vs. Yankees appears to be the series most people want. But that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the series fans are going to get.

    With the Yankees rallying back from 0-2 against the Astros, a win Friday afternoon will seal the AL pennant for New York. But the Astros still have some life and will look to make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2005. 

