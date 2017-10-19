MLB Playoffs 2017: Updated Championship Series, Bracket, Schedule, Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There's nothing quite like playoff baseball, and there is no denying the fact that the American League and National League Championship Series have lived up to their advanced billing thus far.

The four biggest markets in the United States are in the mix to reach the World Series, and both series have featured wild momentum swings creating doubt regarding precisely what Fall Classic fans will bear witness to.

Here is a rundown of the remaining schedule for both the ALCS and NLCS, as well as predictions for which team will prevail in each series.

ALCS Schedule (Yankees lead 3-2)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m. ET, Yankees at Astros

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET, Yankees at Astros

NLCS Schedule (Dodgers lead 3-1)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8:08 p.m. ET, Dodgers at Cubs

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 21 at 4:08 p.m. ET, Cubs at Dodgers

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:38 p.m. ET, Cubs at Dodgers

Astros vs. Yankees Predictions

Much like in the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians, the New York Yankees appeared to be dead in the water in the ALCS after falling behind 2-0 to the Houston Astros.

A trip to the Big Apple cured all of the Yanks' ills, however, and they now hold a 3-2 series advantage with the action shifting back to Houston.

New York has momentum firmly on its side following an 8-1 win in Game 3, a stirring 6-4 win in Game 4 that saw it erase a 4-0 deficit late and a 5-0 triumph in Game 5.

As pointed out by ESPN Stats & Info, though, the Yankees have been a much different team home and away during this postseason:

They have the advantage of needing just one win in two opportunities, but the Bronx Bombers will be faced with a huge challenge in Game 6 in the form of Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Verlander shut the Yanks down in Game 2 to the tune of a complete-game, five-hit, one-walk, one-run, 13-strikeout performance.

Although the Astros' prolific offense has plated just nine runs in five games thus far, they aren't likely to need many runs in Game 6 if Verlander turns in a similar showing.

Houston has a leg up in Game 6 despite the do-or-die situation, but it would shift back to the Yankees' favor in a potential Game 7.

While the Yanks are 1-4 on the road during the playoffs, that one win was a huge one with New York beating the Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS to advance.

Also, Yanks third baseman Todd Frazier somewhat downplayed Houston's home-field advantage in comparison to what New York experienced at Yankee Stadium, per Joe Rivera of Sporting News:

The Game 7 pitching matchup isn't yet set in stone, but the Yankees would almost certainly utilize CC Sabathia with the Astros likely turning to Charlie Morton.

Houston could go with Lance McCullers Jr. on short rest, but based on its bullpen's struggles, that would be a significant risk.

New York battered Morton for seven runs in 3.2 innings in Game 3, while Sabathia went six strong, allowing just three hits and no runs.

Sabathia is no stranger to high-pressure situations in the playoffs, and he has pitched great in the 2017 postseason thus far with a 2.30 ERA and .186 batting average against.

Also, if either Game 6 or Game 7 becomes a bullpen game, it gives the Yanks a significant upper hand.

With so much tilted in New York's favor at this juncture, the pieces are in place for a Game 7 win and 41st trip to the World Series in franchise history.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions

The reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs lived to fight another day Wednesday when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS and staved off elimination.

Still, Chicago is in dire straits needing three more wins in a row to have an opportunity to defend its World Series title.

One thing that bodes well for the Cubs is the fact that they have come through in the clutch with their backs against the wall dating back to last year's playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Joe Maddon's club plays its best when the stakes are highest, but the Dodgers have been a well-oiled machine to this point.

Wednesday marked their first loss of the playoffs, and it was only a one-run margin of defeat despite Cubs shortstop Javier Baez's heroics with two home runs.

On top of that, the Cubs burned their only reliable bullpen option in Game 4 with closer Wade Davis going two innings and throwing 48 pitches.

That means Chicago will have to find other options late in Game 5 unless starter Jose Quintana is able to go the distance.

A complete game is unlikely against the Dodgers' lineup, however, considering how patient they have been at the plate throughout the series, per Ned Colletti of SportsNet LA:

Ace Clayton Kershaw's playoff struggles are no secret, but the Dodgers are in a good spot with their perennial Cy Young Award candidate on the mound in Game 5 with a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Los Angeles can play free and easy in Game 5 knowing it will have two more chances to close out the series at home in the event of a loss Thursday.

Giving the Cubs any hope is a dangerous proposition, though, as the Indians learned after taking a 3-1 lead in the World Series last year.

With Kershaw on the bump and the likes of Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig swinging hot bats for the Dodgers, however, they will take care of business at Wrigley Field in Game 5 and await the winner of the ALCS.