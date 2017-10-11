    UNLV Hockey Coach Nick Robone Released from Hospital After Las Vegas Shooting

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    Police block a street outside of the Route 91 Harvest music festival Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. A mass shooting occurred late night Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

    Nick Robone, an assistant coach for UNLV's hockey team, was released from the hospital on Tuesday after being injured in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Festival. 

    After his release, Robone posted a message on Twitter thanking the workers at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center who took care of him:

    Per TMZ Sports, Robone was shot in the chest and underwent surgery to have the bullet removed. 

    "The bullet missed his lung, but it is bruised badly," UNLV said in a statement following the procedure. "He's in the ICU and will remain in the hospital for the near future. He is expected to make a full recovery."

    According to Brian Joseph of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Robone and his brother, paramedic Anthony Robone, were at the Route 91 harvest concert when the shooting began, and Anthony dragged his brother to safety where he was stabilized before an ambulance arrived. 

    Per ABC News, the attack was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history with 59 people dead and 527 injured. 

