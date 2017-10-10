Lamarr Houston, Texans Reportedly Agree to Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly signed free-agent edge-rusher Lamarr Houston on Tuesday after Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt suffered season-ending injuries Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Houston last suited up for the Chicago Bears in 2016, but he only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

The Texans also reportedly plan to sign Kendall Langford, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Langford, whom the New Orleans Saints cut on Sept. 23, was similarly dogged by injuries in 2016 and appeared in seven games because of knee troubles.

While neither Langford nor Houston can fill the voids left by Mercilus and Watt, they did both flash quality pre-injury form.

Suiting up for the Bears in 2015, Houston registered a career-high eight sacks—which was more than he collected between 2013 and 2014 combined.

Langford was in the same boat and flourished to the tune of a career-best seven sacks with the Indianapolis Colts two seasons ago.

It will be difficult for a pair of players on the wrong side of 30 to find that form again, but considering the Texans didn't have many other options, they'll have to pin their hopes on Houston and Langford to make some unsung contributions alongside Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the Texans pass-rushers in the weeks ahead.