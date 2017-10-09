Israel vs. Spain: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Spain will have the chance to finish the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification cycle unbeaten on Monday, when they take on Israel In Jerusalem.

The Israeli side have already been eliminated, while La Roja locked up qualification with a 3-0 win over Albania. Spain are likely to rotate their squad as they start their preparations for next year's tournament.

Date: Monday, October 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Preview

Spain enjoyed a comfortable night against Albania in their previous outing, and several players already appeared to be looking beyond the challenge at hand, including David Silva and Gerard Pique.

As shared by sports writer Ryan Bailey, both seemed quite eager to get booked against Albania:

Israel have not been in great form of late, losing four straight before picking up a narrow 1-0 win against Liechtenstein. That team is currently in last place, scoring no points and conceding 35 goals―only winning 1-0 speaks to the lack of quality in the Israeli side.

The majority of the current squad plies its trade at home, and the top overseas star is Tomer Hemed of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their opponents are expected to rotate the squad and still come up with a starting XI that is much more talented. Against Albania, the likes of Rodrigo and Alvaro Odriozola showed their tremendous quality, even if both are normally bench players at best.

Marco Asensio and Aritz Aduriz both came off the bench and are likely to start in Israel. Star youngster Kepa Arrizabalaga could replace David De Gea in goal, and Nacho is a likely replacement for the suspended Pique.

Prediction: Israel 0-2 Spain