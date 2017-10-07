    Norwegian FA to Pay Men's and Women's National Teams Equally

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    DEVENTER, NETHERLANDS - JULY 24: Ingrid Marie Spord, Maria Thorisdottir, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Ingrid Schjelderup, Maren Mjelde of Norway during the UEFA Womens«s Euro between Norway v Denmark at Stadion De Adelaarshorst on July 24, 2017 in Deventer, Netherlands. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)
    Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

    The Norwegain FA has announced they have reached a deal to pay their male and female internationals equally.

    Per Reuters (for the Guardian), players' union president Joachim Walltin believes the deal to be the first of its kind.

    It was said to be likely the women will be paid a monthly fee dependent on their selection in national squads, while the men will receive their money annually. The men's team will also donate commercial income they earn as part of national team duties to ensure the two groups are paid equally.

    Caroline Graham Hansen, a winger for Wolfsburg and member of the women's team, took to social media to thank her male colleagues:

    As noted by Reuters, the pay gap in international football has been a hot topic of late. The Danish women's team has been involved in an ugly standoff with the national FA and even had to cancel a recent friendly, while the United States Women's National Team have also been very vocal about their situation.

    Per Grant Wahl of Sports Ilustrated, the Stars and Stripes even took their dispute to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, filing an official action of wage discrimination.

