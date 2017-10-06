Georgia LB Natrez Patrick Arrested on Marijuana Charges

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested Thursday evening on a misdemeanor drug charge.

According to Jason Butt of the Telegraph, Patrick was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and later released on $1,500 bond.

Patrick, a junior, was also charged with a parking violation.

It's the second time Patrick has been arrested on drug charges since he arrived in Athens, Georgia.

In 2015, Patrick and former Georgia defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges of possession of less than one ounce.

Citing the school's handbook for student athletes, Butt reported Patrick could face a four-game suspension stemming from Thursday's incident.

Through four games this season, Patrick has tallied 17 total tackles and zero sacks.