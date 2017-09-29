Lakers News: Lonzo Ball's 6-0 Scrimmage Record Confirmed by Luke Walton

John Locher/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton confirmed rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has posted a perfect 6-0 record during the team's scrimmage sessions.

On Friday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet passed along Walton's confirmation and noted the coach said the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft "makes everyone better."

While it doesn't come as a shock that Ball, the most talented member of a mostly young Lakers roster, is unbeaten when leading a team in the practice games, it's another reason for the team's diehard fanbase to start getting excited about the future.

The 19-year-old UCLA product was previously named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals across six games. The only concern was his 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

On Tuesday, Ball talked about the mentality Walton is trying to instill in the team, especially in terms of effort at the defensive end of the floor.

"We actually met before media day, talked about the goals, got everything out there, fired everybody up. … Have a Lakers mentality," he told reporters. "Basically they said it starts with defense, defensive grit. Challenge one another and then go on the court and make people fear you."

As for his own performance, the budding star usually lets his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, handle most of the talking. He did exactly that during an ESPN interview at the summer league, saying the Rookie of the Year trophy will undoubtedly go to his son.

"Rookie of the Year, man, sewn up," LaVar said. "Why wouldn't it be, man? He is going to turn the whole program around. He goes to the playoffs the first year, guess who gets Rookie of the Year. [The Lakers have] been out for four years. The proof is in the pudding."

Based on the early returns, it would be tough to bet against that prediction.