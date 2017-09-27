Anfernee Simons, Courtney Ramey Decommit from Louisville Amid Scandal

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

In the wake of Louisville's connection to a federal investigation involving fraud and corruption, 2018 basketball recruits Anfernee Simons and Courtney Ramey have decommitted from the school.

Simons announced Wednesday he was decommitting from Louisville on Twitter:

Ramey's father, Terrell Ramey, told Evan Daniels of Scout.com his son was going to reopen his recruiting.

"We aren't excited about it," he said, "but it's something we have to do."

Their decisions to decommit from Louisville come one day after interim president Gregory Postel said the school was named in a complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice involving 10 coaches from different universities allegedly bribing recruits toward certain agents and financial advisors.

Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has been "effectively fired" after being put on unpaid leave, his lawyer told Phillip M. Bailey and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier Journal.



Per Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich has also been placed on administrative leave with the school having 30 days before it can officially fire him.

Simons is the No. 12 overall player in next year's recruiting class, with Ramey coming in at No. 37.

Simons committed to Louisville in Nov. 2016 after taking an unofficial visit to the school. Ramey verbally committed to the Cardinals in February, telling Daniels he felt like he "had the best relationship with them."

Scouting information and rankings per 247Sports.com.

