Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Knicks Star Would Accept Move to Cavaliers

Carmelo Anthony's offseason saga has taken a new turn Friday, with the 10-time All-Star reportedly willing to accept a deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony has added the Cavaliers to the list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause for.

Anthony has run hot and cold on whether he would accept a deal to the Cavaliers. At the beginning of the offseason, Wojnarowski reported the New York Knicks star would only agree to a trade if it involved the Cavs or Houston Rockets.

After Kyrie Irving demanded to be dealt from the Cavs in July, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Anthony's list of teams was down to the Rockets.

On Friday, Wojnarowski reported the Knicks "insisted" to Anthony they couldn't make a deal happen with the Rockets. This prompted him to expand his list of acceptable trade partners to include the Cavs and at least one more, unnamed team.

Anthony has spent the past six full seasons with the Knicks. He's signed for one more guaranteed year with a player option for the 2018-19 season.

The Knicks will open training camp Tuesday and start the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19.