Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Donates $1M to Hurricane Irma Relief, 5K Tickets

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans will remain at home in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

They also announced owner Shad Khan and the team will donate $1 million to the hurricane relief efforts in the city and 5,000 tickets for Sunday's game will be given to first responders.

In a press release, the Jaguars said they will "distribute a portion of the allotment to organizations representing first responders, volunteers and organizations like the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue, Jacksonville Sherriff's Office, JEA, Beaches Electric, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way, Florida National Guard and similar organizations."

The remaining allotment will then go to residents impacted by the hurricane.

"Jacksonville gets labeled as 'small market,' but it has a heart bigger than any community I've been associated with in my life," Khan said in the press release. "Jacksonville will recover and come back stronger than ever, but who couldn't use a little help from our friends?"

He continued: "I'm hoping that our sponsors, partners and fans will think of Florida's First Coast Relief Fund this week and give what they can. Then, we gather Sunday at EverBank Field to show the world we're back in a big way, as a team and as a community. This is Jax As One."

Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com noted Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry and Jaguars president Mark Lamping held an afternoon announcement Tuesday to share the news.

"This is about bringing our city and community together," Curry said. "This is about getting back to normal operations."

The community will have a chance to come together and watch the only team in the AFC South that won its season opener. The Jaguars went into Houston and beat the Texans in convincing fashion, 29-7, behind a dominant defensive performance and an impressive showing from rookie running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette finished with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, while the defense tallied 10 sacks, per ESPN.com, and shut down quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.