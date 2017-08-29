Aaron Rodgers Talks Possible New Packers Contract After Matthew Stafford Deal

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't seem eager to jump into contract negotiations Tuesday even though fellow NFC North signal-caller Matthew Stafford signed an extension to be the highest-paid player in the league.

"How it affects me?" Rodgers asked before answering, per Alex Marvez of Sporting News. "I think we're a couple of years away [from renegotiation]."

His comments came after the Detroit Lions announced Monday they agreed to terms with Stafford on a contract extension through the 2022 campaign. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the five-year deal was worth $135 million, while ESPN's Adam Schefter said it made Stafford the highest-paid player in the NFL.

While he no longer occupies the top spot, Rodgers knows what it's like to possess the richest contract in the league. Marvez explained his five-year, $110 million extension he signed in 2013 made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time, although his $22 million average annual salary now slots him behind seven other signal-callers, including Stafford.

He didn't seem too worried when he said: "I know how this team operates. They take care of the guys who are their core guys. I think I'm one of those guys."

He certainly is as a Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time league MVP. He also successfully ushered the Packers out of the Brett Favre era and is widely considered one of the best players in the league.

As a result, Marvez predicted the 33-year-old Rodgers will become the highest-paid player in the NFL again before his deal expires following the 2019 campaign.

Rodgers will look to add to his value with another successful showing this season. His Packers open the schedule on Sept. 10 with an NFC showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.