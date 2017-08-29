Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly to Testify on Tuesday for Suspension Appeal

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will give his testimony under oath to arbiter Harold Henderson at his appeal hearing Tuesday.

The NFL suspended Elliott six games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after he faced allegations of domestic violence.

Elliott's ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, told police the All-Pro running back hit her while they were sitting in a parked car in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016, according to TMZ.

No charges were brought against the former Ohio State star, however, as the Columbus City Attorney's Office said the information related to the case was "conflicting and inconsistent," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

The league decided to suspend Elliott and wrote in a letter that advisers to NFL special counsel for conduct Todd Jones felt "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Monday that those close to Elliott believe he will lose his appeal because Henderson is a former NFL executive and he did not require Thompson to make herself available for cross-examination.

As things stand, the 2016 rushing champion and Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up isn't scheduled to be available until Week 8.

During Elliott's absence, Dallas will likely employ a committee approach in the backfield with veterans Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman.