Ezekiel Elliott Representative Reportedly Believes Cowboys RB Will Lose Appeal

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence, but his defense team reportedly thinks the odds are stacked against him in this fight.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Elliott's representatives believe the decision to name former league executive Harold Henderson as the arbiter of the case will swing the case in the NFL's favor. Robinson also reported Henderson has already ruled against the defense team in a couple of key areas prior to the hearing.

However, Elliott and company are already planning to take the matter to federal court as Tom Brady did with Deflategate, according to Robinson.

The NFL Players Association has reportedly hired Jeffrey Kessler to help out with the case. The attorney represented Brady against the NFL in 2015-16 and also fought the league in an antitrust suit.

Bomani Jones of ESPN noted the impact of the hire:

The NFL announced the six-game suspension in early August following more than a year of investigation into allegations of domestic violence. While Elliott was not charged with any crime, the league decided he violated the personal conduct policy.

Not only did the running back immediately choose to appeal, he is apparently "ready for a long battle," as a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Based on the people involved in the case and the early actions from each side, it wouldn't be surprising to see this drag out until at least 2018.