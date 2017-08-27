Brewers Minor Leaguer Julio Mendez Suffered Cardiac Event After Hit by Pitch

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Julio Mendez, a Milwaukee Brewers minor league infielder, is in critical but stable condition after suffering a "cardiac event" after being hit by a pitch in a game Saturday.

"Last night, Julio Mendez, a member of the Arizona (R) Brewers affiliate, suffered a cardiac event after being hit by a pitch in a game played in Tempe, Arizona. After receiving treatment on the field, he was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition," the Brewers said in a statement released Sunday (h/t Baseball America).

Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team will provide additional updates when it has more information.

According to Baseball America, paramedics had to use CPR and defibrillators to revive Mendez after he was hit by a pitch. The 20-year-old signed with the Brewers in 2013. He's hitting .252/.290/.348 with 16 RBI in 37 games this season.