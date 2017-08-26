Isaiah Thomas Hip Injury Reportedly Prompts More Cavs Trade Demands from Celtics

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to "seek further compensation" from the Boston Celtics before finalizing a deal that would send Isaiah Thomas to the defending Eastern Conference champions, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski first reported Friday that the Cavaliers were "weighing options" with regard to the completion of the blockbuster trade that has tentatively called for Kyrie Irving to be shipped to the Celtics. This came after Cleveland put Thomas through a physical exam and reviewed the status of his injured hip.

The Celtics believe they were "completely transparent" with the Cavaliers regarding Thomas' hip and are expected to resist any further trade demands, per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports.

The Celtics were already parting with a king's ransom in Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and Ante Zizic to land Irving. Now it appears they'll have to fork over more assets if they want to prevent the agreement from collapsing.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers "could threaten to veto the trade" if the Celtics don't meet their demands.

Incidentally, the hip injury that's caused the Cavaliers to reassess the blockbuster deal is one that prevented Thomas from suiting up against them for the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to Wojnarowski, the deadline for players to pass physicals is 10 a.m. ET Thursday. However, the deadline can be extended if both sides agree doing so would be mutually beneficial.