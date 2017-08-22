Andrew Wiggins Cuts Ties with Agent After Max-Contract Negotiations

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Andrew Wiggins is reportedly severing ties with Bill Duffy even after the agent negotiated a maximum deal for the Minnesota Timberwolves swingman.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting the Timberwolves recently sent Duffy and Wiggins a contract for a rookie extension deal. Duffy negotiated the five-year, $148 million contract extension, but "it is unclear how quickly Wiggins will sign the deal after" moving on from Duffy, Wojnarowski wrote.

According to Wojnarowski, Duffy said he knew other agencies were recruiting Wiggins and went as far as to offer "inducements that included no commission fees on contracts."

"We are disappointed that Andrew made this decision, especially after a three-year partnership where we worked closely with Andrew and his entire family," Duffy said. "Unfortunately, tampering is a common problem in our industry, and that's part of the reason why I've already been in contact with the NBPA to discuss my rights in this matter. Obviously, whenever Andrew signs the max extension that we negotiated with Minnesota, we will work with the NBPA to make sure that our interests are protected."

Despite the issues apparent with Wiggins' reported decision to switch agents, it makes sense from Minnesota's perspective to lock the young playmaker up on a contract extension.

He is just 22 years old and averaged 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2016-17. He has also been particularly durable considering he missed just one game in three seasons and increased his scoring output in each.

Wiggins figures to anchor the Timberwolves alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler during the upcoming campaign as they strive for their first playoff appearance since the 2003-04 season.