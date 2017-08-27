Mayweather vs. McGregor Purse: Known Prize Money Payout Distribution

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. improved to 50-0 in his illustrious boxing career and handled Conor McGregor during Saturday's fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but both men will reportedly take home plenty of cash.

Mayweather seized momentum in the middle of the match and ultimately earned a technical knockout in the 10th round as he overwhelmed McGregor near the end of the fight.

On Sunday, Luke Brown of The Independent reported, "The fight stands to become the most lucrative in the history of combat sports, with both men expected to earn over $100 [million] for agreeing to the bout."

While Brown acknowledged the purse estimates largely rest on how many pay-per-views were sold, he said total revenues were predicted to exceed $500 million, with a purse set at approximately $390 million.

"We know that Mayweather is getting more however, with estimates ranging in the 70-75 [percent] region," Brown wrote.

Dan Rafael of ESPN.com added more details Saturday, noting Mayweather's guaranteed purse was $100 million, while McGregor's minimum purse was $30 million. However, he clarified McGregor would likely make more than $100 million because of his portion of the promotion and said Mayweather could see "well in excess of $200 million" because of his share.

A major reason Mayweather and McGregor were able to land such a hefty payday was the cost of the pay-per-view. Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported the price would be $89.95, and fans had to cough up an additional $10 if they wanted it in high definition.

A price like that called for a spectacle, and UFC president Dana White called it "the biggest fight ever" during a pre-fight conference call, per Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports.

McGregor was simply out of his element in the much-anticipated bout and couldn't handle Mayweather's speed, elusiveness and footwork, as well as the ability to avoid his opponent's best shot and land enough well-timed jabs to earn the victory every time he steps into the ring.

To McGregor's credit, he appeared to be the better boxer in the opening rounds, but Money eventually found his footing and took over as the fight progressed with the greatness fans are accustomed to seeing. Any list of the best boxers of all time has to feature Mayweather's name at this point, and he fought accordingly against a first-time professional boxer.

The 40-year-old Mayweather came out of retirement for this fight, and to no one's surprise, he announced after his victory that this would be his last bout ever, per Arash Markazi of ESPN.

It was a massive payday for McGregor as well, but he is just 29 years old and was in the middle of a successful UFC career before stepping into the boxing ring for this fight. He could look to continue his boxing venture and face a lower-quality opponent than an all-time great next time, or he may choose to re-enter the UFC as one of the sport's premier performers.