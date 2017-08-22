Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery on Back Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa reportedly underwent successful surgery Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting the receiver still plans on being with the team and involved in the community throughout the 2017 campaign even after the surgery on a reported bulging disc in his back.

While Schefter listed the injury as a bulging disc in his back, Connor Hughes of NJ.com previously reported Enunwa would have surgery on his neck. On Aug. 7, Schefter also reported Enunwa would head to injured reserve with a neck injury.

This comes after Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News shared word from Jets head coach Todd Bowles saying Enunwa was expected to miss six to nine months with the injury.

Enunwa is coming off a breakout 2016 campaign and was slotted as the team's No. 1 receiver entering the new season before this setback. Despite the presence of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker on last year's squad, he turned in a team-high 857 receiving yards and four touchdown catches and had the opportunity to build on that with Decker and Marshall no longer on the roster.

The Jets will now have to rely on the combination of playmakers such as Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall and Chris Harper at the wide receiver position if they are going to surprise and compete in the AFC East.

While missing the 2017 season likely won't help Enunwa potentially attract suitors before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2018, he is still just 25 years old and demonstrated his potential last year.