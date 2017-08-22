Malik Rosier Named Miami's Starting QB over N'Kosi Perry, Evan Shirreffs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami (Fla.) head football coach Mark Richt announced Tuesday that redshirt junior Malik Rosier will be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback for the 2017 season, according to NFL.com's College Football 24/7.

Rosier prevailed in a three-man race that also included freshman N'Kosi Perry and redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs.

Richt said the following in a written statement regarding his quarterback depth chart upon naming Rosier the starter, per Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald: "Malik has been named the starting quarterback. Evan is currently number two on the depth chart. The young guys, N'Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon, will continue to learn and compete."

Rosier served as a backup to Brad Kaaya over the past two seasons, but Kaaya was an early entrant in the 2017 NFL draft and selected in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions.

With Kaaya seeing nearly every snap last season, Rosier was just 2-of-4 passing for 32 yards and rushed for 65 yards on two carries in 2016.

The Mobile, Alabama, native was more involved as a redshirt freshman in 2015, going 29-for-57 for 338 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

His lone start came in place of an injured Kaaya in 2015 against Duke. Miami won that game 30-27, and Rosier finished with 272 yards on 20-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and one pick.

Rosier's first opportunity to put a long-term stranglehold on the starting job will come on Sept. 2 when Miami hosts Bethune-Cookman in its regular-season opener.