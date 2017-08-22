2017 Northern Trust Open Odds: Matsuyama Leads Spieth, McIlroy on Betting Lines

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The FedEx Cup playoffs get underway this weekend at Glen Oaks Golf Club in New York with the Northern Trust Open, which was previously known as The Barclays.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be in the field, led by favorite Hideki Matsuyama, who is the slight +1000 betting favorite (wager $100 to win $1,000) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark over Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, both listed at +1100.

Matsuyama is No. 1 on the 2017 PGA Money List with a little more than $8 million following his fifth-place finish at the PGA Championship two weeks ago. The 25-year-old Japanese golfer has seven top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year, including three wins. He has placed in the top five in three of his past four events.

Spieth has eight top-10 finishes and three wins, most notably the British Open in July. The 24-year-old Texas native ranks third on the PGA Money List with just under $7 million, and he finished a disappointing 28th at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy has six top-10 finishes but surprisingly has yet to earn a victory on the PGA Tour in 2017. The 28-year-old Northern Irishman was 22nd at the PGA Championship and placed fourth at the British Open after missing the cut at the U.S. Open a month earlier.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler lead the tour with nine top-10 finishes apiece, and each of them might be worth a look this week as well on the golf betting lines at the sportsbooks.

Thomas may have some value at +2000 after picking up his first major victory at the PGA Championship, although he had missed the cut in three of his previous four events, including the British Open. The 24-year-old is second on the PGA Money List with a little over $7 million.

Fowler is the +1200 fourth choice on the Northern Trust Open odds ahead of fellow American Dustin Johnson (+1400) and Australian Jason Day (+1800).

Fowler has one win on the tour this year, while Johnson has three. Day is still searching for his first but won the Barclays two years ago. Patrick Reed (+5000) is the defending champion.