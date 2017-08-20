Texans' Deshaun Watson on Performance vs. Patriots: 'I Did a Decent Job'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson evaluated his performance as "decent" when breaking down his team's 27-23 preseason victory over the New England Patriots.

"I did a decent job," the No. 12 overall pick from this year's draft said Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I did what I needed to do to try to move the ball to help the team out. There's always things I can get better at. I'm going to watch the film and I'm going to continue to work on that."

Wilson called Watson's performance "a mixed bag of success and rough moments" and noted he didn't turn the ball over and ran for touchdown but also finished just 3-of-10 throwing.

Watson admitted there are areas he needs to improve, and Houston head coach Bill O'Brien echoed the sentiment while still praising the youngster.

"I thought Deshaun did some good things," he said, per Wilson. "I think they were doing some things defensively that were tough. It wasn't like a big schematic game, but they were playing a lot of man coverage. Guys had to work hard to get open and I thought he made some plays."

The 102 passing yards on just three completions stands out, but 63 of those came on a single pass to running back D'Onta Foreman, who broke a number of tackles after making the catch.

Watson was more consistent in the pocket during Houston's 27-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in its first preseason game. He finished 15-of-25 for 179 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

The mobility he has demonstrated in early game action is key considering it is one of the traits that made him so unstoppable while leading the Clemson Tigers to the national championship. Watson will have to beat out Tom Savage if he's going to start, and Savage doesn't have the mobility to match.

However, he does have slightly more NFL experience and appeared in three games for Houston last season while helping lead it to a first-place finish in the AFC South.

Watson is the first-round pick and likely future of the franchise, but he will need to be better than "decent" if he is going to firmly lock up his status as the No. 1 quarterback moving forward.