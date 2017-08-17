    Former Patriots Defensive Tackle Lester Williams Dies at Age 58

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD: Lester Williams of the New England Patriots circa 1983 rushes the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)
    Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

    Former NFL defensive tackle Lester Williams died Wednesday at his home in Birmingham, Alabama, the Patriots announced.

    He was 58.

    A 1982 first-round pick of the New England Patriots, Williams spent six seasons in the NFL. He played four years with the Patriots before finishing out with stints for the San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

    "I am very proud to be part of the 1982 draft class, and having Lester Williams as a part of that class made playing defense a lot more fun," former teammate  Andre Tippett said in a statement. "As a nose tackle, Lester was a key to our success in the 3-4 defense. I remember how frustrated opposing centers became playing against him. He anchored the line for us and was a great teammate to play alongside. On behalf of the entire organization, our thoughts and prayers are with Lester's family, friends and former teammates who are mourning his loss today."

    Williams played in just 46 games during his six-year career and finished with 6.5 sacks. He was part of the Patriots' 1985 AFC championship team. 

    His time in the NFL followed a stellar career at Miami, where he was named a 1981 All-American and was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame in 1999. Williams still holds the Miami record for his position with 210 career tackles.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bell Expected to Return Before Season Starts

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Aaron Donald Holdout Could Last into Reg. Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Simms & Lefkoe: Pats Still NFL's Smartest Team

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bennett: White Players Can Help Anthem Protests

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report