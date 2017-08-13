Jordan Matthews Suffers Chest Injury in 1st Practice with Bills After Trade

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews suffered a chest injury during practice Sunday, NYup.com's Matthew Fairburn reported.

The Bills acquired Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Buffalo sent cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles to complete the deal. The move came on the same day the Bills traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-rounder.

The team offered a first look at Matthews in his new uniform Sunday:

WKBW's Joe Buscaglia shared a clip of Matthews running a route during practice:

While Matthews' injury doesn't appear to be serious, he arrived in Buffalo after the team had already opened its preseason—a 17-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. At most, Matthews will have three preseason games through which he can begin building a rapport with his fellow wideouts and Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Matthews, who had 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, is almost certainly going to be a big part of Buffalo's passing game in 2017. As such, he can ill afford to lose any more time on the practice field ahead of the regular season.