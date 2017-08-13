Nolan Arenado Suffers Hand Injury During Rockies vs. Marlins; X-Rays Negative

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies announced third baseman Nolan Arenado exited Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins with a left hand contusion after he was hit by a pitch.

X-rays were negative.

Losing Arenado down the stretch would be a difficult injury for the Rockies. The three-time All-Star is slashing .313/.361/.588 with 26 home runs and 100 RBI and is a primary reason his team is in the middle of the playoff race.

Arenado also drilled 42 homers and knocked in 130 RBI and earned his third straight Gold Glove Award on the hot corner in 2015. He was a Gold Glover and All-Star again in 2016 with 41 home runs and 133 RBI.

Arenado is one part of the heart of Colorado's lineup alongside Charlie Blackmon, and losing him for significant time would make competing in the National League all the more difficult.

The Rockies will likely turn toward Pat Valaika or Alexi Amarista to fill in at third base until Arenado returns. Each of them is versatile enough to play all over the infield, and they at least give manager Bud Black some options with his daily lineup card.

Valaika or Amarista are fine options in the short term, but Colorado needs a healthy Arenado anchoring the lineup to reach its full potential.