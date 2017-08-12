EPL Results Week 1: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Table and More

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea were upset by Burnley 3-2 in their first match of the 2017-18 season on Saturday in one of many shocking results on the opening weekend.

Huddersfield Town embarrassed Crystal Palace 3-0 in south London, while Watford earned a late draw against Liverpool. In the late match, Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are Saturday's results, with one match still to play:

Watford 3-3 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield Town

Everton 1-0 Stoke City

Southampton 0-0 Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester City

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Burnley's Sam Vokes and Huddersfield's Steve Mounie both scored twice on Saturday to take the lead in the top scorer's race. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy also scored twice in the 4-3 loss against Arsenal on Friday. The full top scorers' standings can be accessed through WhoScored.com.

Recap

In Saturday's early match, Watford came from behind to earn a draw against the Reds in controversial fashion.

For Liverpool, the players expected to lead the team in scoring all took care of business. Summer signing Mohamed Salah was the standout and earned his goal, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet.

But Watford also scored through Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure before Miguel Britos found a late equaliser, which may have been offside.

Sports writer Adam Joseph relished Liverpool's incompetence on the defensive end:

Defending champions Chelsea had a horrendous opening 45 minutes, with Vokes bagging two goals and Stephen Ward adding to the unlikely half-time advantage for Burnley.

Alvaro Morata scored as a substitute on his debut in the second half, but a red card for Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea's second after Gary Cahill had been sent off in the first half, ruined any chance of a comeback. David Luiz added some late excitement with a second goal for the Blues.

Wayne Rooney had a dream return to Goodison Park, opening the scoring for Everton against Stoke City in the first half with a great header.

Per betting company bet365, it had been some time since he last found the net for his boyhood club:

Stoke had a couple of good looks to tie things up after the break, but Jordan Pickford preserved the win with some great saves.

Mounie fired his way to the top of the top scorer's standings with a brace for Huddersfield Town in their win over Crystal Palace, and Swansea City held Southampton to a goalless draw.

West Bromwich Albion beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Manchester City took care of business in the late match, notching a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove.