Gilas Pilipinas vs. Qatar: Time, Live Stream for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

Undefeated Gilas Pilipinas looks to continue its steamroll through the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday in a Group B showdown against Qatar.

Terrence Romeo and Gilas Pilipinas stormed past China in thrilling upset fashion to start the aptly-named "Group of Death," then proceeded to take down an upset-minded Iraq team fresh off a stunning performance of its own.

Qatar enters Sunday as the underdog after losing to both Iraq and China over its opening two games, though a strong roster looks a few adjustments away from being able to pull off an upset or two.

Below, let's take a look at the viewing information for the contest before Gilas Pilipinas gets ready to take another step toward a podium spot.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: 9 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time)

Location: Nouhad Nawfal Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

It wasn't supposed to be so simple for Gilas Pilipinas, even if China entered down Yi Jianlian and Zhou Qi. Romeo posted 26 points in his team's first game on a 5-of-7 mark from deep before posting another 17 in a dismissal of Iraq.

In the first game, China's size didn't end up mattering as much as it should've, with the Chinese frontcourt winning the battle on the glass 39-30 and ultimately losing 96-87 because Romeo's backcourt was too deep while shooting almost 50 percent from the floor on shots inside the arc.

It was a similar story on Friday, with five other Gilas Pilipinas players after Romeo scoring at least eight points, led by Christian Karl Standhardinger's 16. Neither team shot exceptionally well during the contest, but a 28-9 third quarter helped Romeo's side advance undefeated.

The journey hasn't been as positive for Qatar yet. Abdulrahman Saad's side went down 75-66 at the hands in of Iraq in their first game of group play despite his 23 points and five rebounds. They simply didn't have an answer for the naturalized Kevin Galloway, who dropped 16 points before going on to score a game-high 23 points in the loss to Gilas Pilipinas.

On paper, things went from bad to worse for Qatar against China in a 92-67 loss. Saad scored 19 and Ali Saeed Erfan flanked him with 18, but nobody else on the team hit double digits while also being overwhelmed by China's aforementioned size, which threw the rebound battle in favor of the Chinese by a 40-25 margin.

Saad, at least, has thrown down big slams to contribute to the international flavor of the contest:

As mentioned, Qatar is a few key areas away from being able to pull off an upset, though. Through two games, the team has only hit 55.6 percent of its attempts from the free-throw line and turns the ball over an average of 19 times. It's worth pointing out a 29.5 percent conversion rate from deep, too.

When it comes to prediction time, it's hard not to notice that Gilas Pilipinas are better in the above mentioned statistical categories. Qatar is also prone to coughing up a huge game from a star player, as the team surrendered 30 points to China's Ailun Guo after surrendering Galloway's big performance.

This could mean a massive performance for Romeo, who has a deeper team committing fewer turnovers around him and a berth in the quarterfinals after one more win as the goal heading into Sunday. Look for his side to get it done while throwing down a statement win.

Prediction: Gilas Pilipinas 86, Qatar 74

Information courtesy of FIBA unless otherwise specified.