Roger Goodell: No Ezekiel Elliott Decision Amid Cris Carter Comments

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Despite former wide receiver Cris Carter's speculation on television Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not reached a decision regarding a potential suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"I don't think Cris has anything to do with the decision," Goodell said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Carter appeared on FS1's Undisputed and said, "In the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended":

Goodell clarified "we haven't made any decisions yet," about Elliott's immediate future, per Glauber.

Carter's comments come after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott could be facing a suspension once the league concludes its investigation into domestic violence allegations.

Carter continued: "Because based on the information that's going to come out, it's going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke," via Joe Giglio of NJ.com. "This is just pure assault or domestic violence."

According to a breakdown from Ryan Glasspiegel of the Big Lead, Carter noted Tom Brady's four-game Deflategate suspension could be used as precedent because "information was destroyed."

SportsDay detailed Elliott's situation, noting the 2016 league leader in rushing yards has been under investigation since July 2016 when a woman accused him of physical abuse in Columbus, Ohio.

"It was later revealed the same woman called police and alleged similar behavior in February 2016 in Florida, where Elliott was preparing for the NFL draft," SportsDay wrote.

Elliott was never arrested or charged. He was also involved in a July nightclub fight, but SportsDay noted police suspended the investigation.