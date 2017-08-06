Clippers' Willie Reed Reportedly Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Clippers' Willie Reed Reportedly Arrested on Domestic Violence ChargeAugust 6, 2017
Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Miami early Sunday morning for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.
Tania Francois of CBS4 provided Reed's mugshot:
Former @MiamiHEAT player now @LAClippers Willie Reed still at Miami Dade jail on domestic battery charge and $1500 bond. @CBSMiami https://t.co/Y6xghJvNLM2017-8-6 12:05:29
As of 7:30 a.m. ET, Reed remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He's being held on $1,500 bond.
Reed, 27, signed with the Clippers for the veteran's minimum in August. The center played for the Miami Heat in 2016-17, serving as Hassan Whiteside's backup.