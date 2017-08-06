Clippers' Willie Reed Reportedly Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Miami early Sunday morning for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

Tania Francois of CBS4 provided Reed's mugshot:

As of 7:30 a.m. ET, Reed remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He's being held on $1,500 bond.

Reed, 27, signed with the Clippers for the veteran's minimum in August. The center played for the Miami Heat in 2016-17, serving as Hassan Whiteside's backup.