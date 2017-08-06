    Clippers' Willie Reed Reportedly Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    Miami Heat’s Willie Reed (35) looks on during a break in action against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Miami. The Knicks defeated the Heat 98-94. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Miami early Sunday morning for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

    Tania Francois of CBS4 provided Reed's mugshot:

    As of 7:30 a.m. ET, Reed remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He's being held on $1,500 bond.

    Reed, 27, signed with the Clippers for the veteran's minimum in August. The center played for the Miami Heat in 2016-17, serving as Hassan Whiteside's backup.

