Juan Manuel Marquez to Retire from Boxing at Age 43

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Boxing superstar Juan Manuel Marquez is expected to announce his retirement from the sport Friday.

Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Deportes reported Marquez will retire from boxing 24 years after his first professional fight in May 1993.

Marquez hasn't fought since defeating Mike Alvarado by unanimous decision in May 2014 to win the WBO international welterweight championship.

There were some close calls for Marquez to return to the ring over the past three years that never materialized. Negotiations with Miguel Cotto broke down in April 2016 because the two sides couldn't agree on the weight.

Miguel Rivera of Boxing Scene reported in March that Marquez could have an opponent and return date finalized soon, though no other specifics were mentioned.

Rodriguez's report notes Marquez was "overwhelmed by injuries and worn down" from all his years in boxing that he finally accepted retirement, "much to his regret."

Known as "Dinamita," Marquez became a superstar thanks in large part to his four-fight series against Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao went 2-1-1 in those fights, but Marquez got the last laugh by handing Pac-Man his first knockout loss in 13 years when he pulled off the feat in Dec. 2012.

Floyd Mayweather's first fight back after a nearly two-year retirement from Dec. 2007-Sept. 2009 was against Marquez. Mayweather dominated the fight en route to a unanimous decision win, but it was the first card Marquez headlined that drew 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Marquez is one of the most decorated boxers of this generation. He compiled a 56-7-1 record over 64 fights and won championships in four different weight classes.





