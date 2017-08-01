    Melo Trimble, Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Agree to Contract

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Melo Trimble #2 of the Maryland Terrapins looks on in the second half against the Xavier Musketeers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with Melo Trimble Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Trimble averaged 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game in three years with the Maryland Terrapins. He was also a 34.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

    The 22-year-old also made three appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 10.3 points.

    The Associated Press' Jon Krawczynski‏ speculated the Timberwolves may be looking to add depth ahead of their trip to China in October for two preseason games with the Golden State Warriors:

    In an interview with the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Trimble acknowledged there aren't any certainties when it comes to his future in the NBA.

    "In the position I'm in, not being drafted and trying to make a team and all that, I'm not going to be the first or second option," he said. "I might not be an option at all. But I;m going to do my role, and these next couple years for me is just getting where I fit in."

    Jeff Teague signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Timberwolves this summer, and third-year guard Tyus Jones will back him up at the point.

    Breaking into Minnesota's rotation won't be easy for Trimble. He'd likely benefit from spending most of his rookie year with the Timberwolves' NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, where he can gain professional experience and possibly prove himself worthy of an NBA roster spot in Minnesota or elsewhere.

