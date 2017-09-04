Mike Glennon Named Bears' Starting QB vs. Falcons over Mitchell Trubisky

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears will begin the regular season with Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback.

Bears head coach John Fox told reporters Monday that Glennon will be under center against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, adding he plans to develop Trubisky throughout the season.

"I'd rather not share it with the planet," Fox said of those plans.

Even though Trubisky will play an integral role in Chicago's future, Glennon has a better chance of helping the team compete in 2017.

After spending the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Glennon signed a three-year deal with the Bears in the offseason. The 27-year-old started 13 games as a rookie in 2013, showing promise with 19 touchdowns and 2,608 yards.

Throughout the offseason and preseason, the Bears front office and coaching staff never wavered in their support of Glennon as the starting quarterback in 2017.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said July 26, "Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback," per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Fox is also in an interesting spot. He's in the third year of a four-year contract he signed prior to the 2015 season and went from six wins in his first year to three in 2016. If he doesn't show progress this year, Pace and/or ownership could look to make a change.

Pro Football Focus did highlight one area in which Glennon was superior to recent Bears quarterbacks when he played for the Buccaneers:

This is a different Bears offense with Alshon Jeffery now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kevin White has yet to turn into a key weapon due to injuries that have limited him to four games in his first two seasons.

The rise of running back Jordan Howard last season gives Glennon an excellent safety net to build in-game chemistry with his wide receivers. The Bears are facing an uphill battle in the NFC North, so they are going with their best option at quarterback to start in Week 1 against the Falcons.