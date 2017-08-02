4-Star Safety Prospect Trey Dean Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, Others

Credit: Scout

Trey Dean committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, announcing his decision on Twitter:

GoVols247's Ryan Callahan reported Dean visited Tennessee last weekend, watching the team's first two preseason practices.

Dean is the No. 33 safety and the No. 372 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class, according to Scout. He's also the 10th-best safety in the south region. According to MaxPreps, the Hampton, Georgia, native finished with 19 total tackles and an interception in eight games during his junior year at Dutchtown High School.

In addition to playing safety for Dutchtown, Dean occasionally lined up at cornerback. His experience at corner will be beneficial when he drops back in pass coverage. Dean is not only adept at reading the play and getting into a good position but also making a play on the ball—be it intercepting the pass or simply knocking it away.

Rivals' Chad Simmons shared a photo of Dean in full flight while training at IMG Academy in June:

Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods.com posted a short clip of Dean working one-on-one against a receiver at a Rivals event in June:

At 6'2" and 180 pounds, Dean has the size to accommodate a move to cornerback on a full-time basis. With a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, per Hudl, he'd likely thrive more at safety, where his relative lack of elite speed wouldn't be as much of an issue.

Dean would also have a little more freedom to operate in the secondary. A capable run defender, he offers more than just his work against the pass, so playing safety would allow him to show off the full extent of his skill set.

Dean could become a key member of Tennessee's defense in a few years. His ball-hawking capabilities and penchant for big hits are bound to create highlights as well.