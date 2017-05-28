James Hinchcliffe, Will Power Involved in 5-Car Crash During 2017 Indy 500

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A significant crash occurred toward the end of the Indianapolis 500.

As Jeff Gluck noted, Oriol Servia, James Hinchcliffe, Josef Newgarden, James Davison and Will Power were all involved.

The Indy Car Series Twitter account provided a view of the incident from Newgarden's perspective:

The account also noted Hinchcliffe, Servia, Power and Davison were all checked by medical personal and cleared.

There were less than 20 laps to go before the collision happened.

Phillip B. Wilson of IndyCar.com described what started the incident:

As Jim Ayello noted, this was just a continuation of a wild race:

Scott Dixon was involved in the biggest crash of the day but fortunately came away uninjured. Meanwhile, the latest collision featured multiple drivers in the top 10 at the time hoping to finish strong.

Max Chilton was the leader and avoided any mess, but there was a major shakeup in positioning for the rest of the field.