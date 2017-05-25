Lonzo Ball Told Celtics He Won't Work out for Them, Says Danny Ainge

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite being in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, guard Lonzo Ball will not work out for the Boston Celtics.

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Ball recently informed the Celtics of his decision.

Boston holds the top pick in the draft after previously acquiring it from the Brooklyn Nets.

Ball's choice is true to comments made by his father, LaVar Ball, with regard to his son's workout preference.

The elder Ball informed Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation that his son would only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers in advance of the draft.

L.A. holds the No. 2 overall selection and is widely viewed as the favored landing spot for the former UCLA guard.

LaVar has been vocal about wanting his son to play for the Lakers, and Lonzo said last month on ESPN's SportsNation (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone) that he would rather land in L.A. than be taken with the No. 1 overall pick: "I'm going with the Lakers. ... All my family is from L.A. so to be able to play in front of them, I think that would mean more to me."

Ball may be in line to get his wish assuming the Celtics select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the top pick.

ESPN draft guru Chad Ford ranked Ball No. 2 on his latest big board behind Fultz, and also predicted in his latest mock draft that Los Angeles will take Ball with the second pick.