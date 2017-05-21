    Marcus Smart to Start for Celtics After Isaiah Thomas Ruled out with Hip Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 19, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Marcus Smart will get the start in Game 3 for the Boston Celtics in place of the injured Isaiah Thomas, per A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN.

    Amir Johnson is also expected to join the starting lineup, alongside the usual collection of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford. This would put Gerald Green on the bench after the forward started seven games this postseason.

    The Celtics go on the road Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

