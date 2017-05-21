Marcus Smart to Start for Celtics After Isaiah Thomas Ruled out with Hip Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Marcus Smart will get the start in Game 3 for the Boston Celtics in place of the injured Isaiah Thomas, per A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN.

Amir Johnson is also expected to join the starting lineup, alongside the usual collection of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford. This would put Gerald Green on the bench after the forward started seven games this postseason.

The Celtics go on the road Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.